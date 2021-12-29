TerraKRW (KRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $115,260.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $33.04 million and approximately $115,260.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.96 or 0.07810579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00073815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,422.06 or 1.00024008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051421 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,418,009,277 coins and its circulating supply is 38,417,280,168 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

