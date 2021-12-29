Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $950.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $950.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $822.84.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,086.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,639,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,061.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $835.09. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,288,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,521,879. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

