Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 8,093 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

