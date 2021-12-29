Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,138.43 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

