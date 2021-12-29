Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,101 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.