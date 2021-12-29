Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,622 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 439,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 789,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 207.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 104,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $606,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,777,655. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

