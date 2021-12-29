Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Textron by 109.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $16,353,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Textron by 216.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 221,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 42.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

