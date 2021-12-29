The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 627,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,929,000 after acquiring an additional 599,135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,840,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

