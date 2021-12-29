The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.13.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clorox stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average is $169.94. Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

