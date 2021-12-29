The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $447.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $420.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.30. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $353.02 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

