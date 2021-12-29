The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1,623.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ENSG opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.