The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down to $21.64

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $21.03. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 1,728 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The India Fund by 53.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in The India Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

