The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.84

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 165.84 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.06). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 155.80 ($2.09), with a volume of 54,846 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.84. The company has a market cap of £729.81 million and a PE ratio of -9.44.

In other The Rank Group news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.29), for a total value of £25,955.60 ($34,891.25).

The Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

