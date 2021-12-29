The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.94

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.24), with a volume of 253550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.27).

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134 ($1.80).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.03. The firm has a market cap of £713.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($112,918.40).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

