The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.67

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.67 and traded as low as $58.00. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

