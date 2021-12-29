The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $239,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

