The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of YORW opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87. York Water has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $639.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of York Water by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of York Water by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of York Water by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of York Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

