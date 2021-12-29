Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 11.0% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $221,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 133,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.45 and its 200-day moving average is $576.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

