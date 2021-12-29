Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $655.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $666.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $634.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.11. The company has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

