TheStreet Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to B

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $130.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

