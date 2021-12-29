THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00014888 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $52.99 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.31 or 0.07859321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,613.45 or 1.00288927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051584 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.