TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 0.8%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 242 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.25). Approximately 108,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 452,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.28).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 355 ($4.77).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.