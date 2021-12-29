Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $36.78

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $35.89. Toast shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 1,549 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

