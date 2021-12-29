Toews Corp ADV Invests $427,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Paychex makes up about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $137.20. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.