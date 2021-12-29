Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

