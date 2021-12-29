Toews Corp ADV Sells 1,526,663 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Toews Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 68.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.7% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

