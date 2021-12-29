Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

