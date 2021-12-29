TOKPIE (TKP) Price Down 0.3% This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $12,166.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003221 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2,145,798,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.