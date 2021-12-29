Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 25,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

