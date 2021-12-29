Tornado Cash Price Hits $38.42 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $38.42 or 0.00080994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and $7.92 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.05 or 0.07881481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.81 or 0.99512838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00051486 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

