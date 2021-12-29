Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 12-month low of $92.62 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after acquiring an additional 355,890 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.