Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.92

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$114.92 and last traded at C$114.77, with a volume of 21501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.29.

Several research firms have commented on TIH. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.61.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock has a market cap of C$9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.76.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

