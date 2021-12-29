Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Shares of Torrid stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 460,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,116. Torrid has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

