Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 6,600 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 18,857.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 52.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $1,275,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 416.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 38.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

NYSE:DEN opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.91.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.34.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

