Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $958,000 Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in BP were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in BP by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

Shares of BP opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

