Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SJW Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SJW Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

