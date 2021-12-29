Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $232,000 Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PBF Logistics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in PBF Logistics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE PBFX opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 39.96%. Research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

