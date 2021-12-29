Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $139.29 and a one year high of $188.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

