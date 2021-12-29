Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 25.5% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 51,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 206.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

