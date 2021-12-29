Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,912 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 322,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

