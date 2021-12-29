Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

