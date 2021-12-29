Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 62.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $387.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.49 and a 200-day moving average of $390.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.50 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

