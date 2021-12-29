Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 494,669 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 62,379.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $28,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 124,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.