Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

