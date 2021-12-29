Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires Shares of 31,039 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 213,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 210,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $75.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

