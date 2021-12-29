Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

NYSE IBM opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.