Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $3.01 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.62.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.