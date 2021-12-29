Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.