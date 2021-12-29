Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 13,769 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $478,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $207.23 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -220.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day moving average of $251.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.