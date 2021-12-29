Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.36 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

